The Woodlands, TX
58 Glentrace Circle
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:40 AM

58 Glentrace Circle

58 Glentrace Circle · No Longer Available
Location

58 Glentrace Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
This is a must see! COMPLETELY REMODELED ~ Modern Designs & Colors ~ This looks and feels like a Model Home with new Floors and more! Incredible Meyer Leigh Custom Home with amazing Curb-Appeal. This stunning property is located in the Glentrace Section of Alden Bridge. All new kitchen with premium Quartzite countertops, new updated appliances with double oven, stainless steel farmhouse sink, large pantry and a functional island. The Master Retreat comes with a beautiful seating area with a spectacular pool view and the master bathroom has had a complete makeover, now featuring a brand new freestanding bathtub. The property features High-Ceilings with walls full of windows that not only offer great natural light but also an amazing view to the backyard and Pool. Zoned to Top Ranked Conroe ISD Schools. No Flooding during Harvey or other storms! High & Dry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Glentrace Circle have any available units?
58 Glentrace Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 58 Glentrace Circle have?
Some of 58 Glentrace Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Glentrace Circle currently offering any rent specials?
58 Glentrace Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Glentrace Circle pet-friendly?
No, 58 Glentrace Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 58 Glentrace Circle offer parking?
Yes, 58 Glentrace Circle offers parking.
Does 58 Glentrace Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Glentrace Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Glentrace Circle have a pool?
Yes, 58 Glentrace Circle has a pool.
Does 58 Glentrace Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 58 Glentrace Circle has accessible units.
Does 58 Glentrace Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Glentrace Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Glentrace Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Glentrace Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

