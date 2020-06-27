58 Glentrace Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool

This is a must see! COMPLETELY REMODELED ~ Modern Designs & Colors ~ This looks and feels like a Model Home with new Floors and more! Incredible Meyer Leigh Custom Home with amazing Curb-Appeal. This stunning property is located in the Glentrace Section of Alden Bridge. All new kitchen with premium Quartzite countertops, new updated appliances with double oven, stainless steel farmhouse sink, large pantry and a functional island. The Master Retreat comes with a beautiful seating area with a spectacular pool view and the master bathroom has had a complete makeover, now featuring a brand new freestanding bathtub. The property features High-Ceilings with walls full of windows that not only offer great natural light but also an amazing view to the backyard and Pool. Zoned to Top Ranked Conroe ISD Schools. No Flooding during Harvey or other storms! High & Dry!