51 Candle Pine Place

Stunning! A rare find on a large private lot. This home has an open den and formal dining with gorgeous hardwood floors, stacked stone fireplace and a wall of windows. The updated bright white kitchen offers a custom island, granite countertops, a Kitchenaid gas cooktop and tile floors. The sizable breakfast nook includes a built-in bench and two pantries. The recently added double-pane windows is a plus. The private study presents a custom built-in desk and French doors. Located on the upper level is a versatile flex space which can be used as a game room or media room. The backyard oasis features a Pool, two patios, an outdoor bar/cabana with mature trees and plenty of green space.