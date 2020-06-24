All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

51 Candle Pine Place

51 Candle Pine Place · No Longer Available
Location

51 Candle Pine Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Stunning! A rare find on a large private lot. This home has an open den and formal dining with gorgeous hardwood floors, stacked stone fireplace and a wall of windows. The updated bright white kitchen offers a custom island, granite countertops, a Kitchenaid gas cooktop and tile floors. The sizable breakfast nook includes a built-in bench and two pantries. The recently added double-pane windows is a plus. The private study presents a custom built-in desk and French doors. Located on the upper level is a versatile flex space which can be used as a game room or media room. The backyard oasis features a Pool, two patios, an outdoor bar/cabana with mature trees and plenty of green space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Candle Pine Place have any available units?
51 Candle Pine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 51 Candle Pine Place have?
Some of 51 Candle Pine Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Candle Pine Place currently offering any rent specials?
51 Candle Pine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Candle Pine Place pet-friendly?
No, 51 Candle Pine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 51 Candle Pine Place offer parking?
Yes, 51 Candle Pine Place offers parking.
Does 51 Candle Pine Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Candle Pine Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Candle Pine Place have a pool?
Yes, 51 Candle Pine Place has a pool.
Does 51 Candle Pine Place have accessible units?
No, 51 Candle Pine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Candle Pine Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Candle Pine Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Candle Pine Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Candle Pine Place does not have units with air conditioning.

