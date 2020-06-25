47 W Beckonvale Circle

Amenities
Recently renovated family home in coveted Beckonvale subdivision in Sterling Ridge. All zoned to excellent schools with close access to Woodlands Pkwy. Quiet neighborhood in the heart of The Woodlands. Home boasts elegant engineered floors through downstairs common areas, granite countertops in Kitchen, Hollywood bath in master suite, music room/formal living room, study, private pool, media room and fresh modern designer paint throughout. Yard maintenance included in lease price. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included with lease. Please verify room measurements and school zoning.