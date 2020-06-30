All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:00 PM

43 Silent Brook Place

43 Silent Brook Place · No Longer Available
Location

43 Silent Brook Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled, Move-in ready 4/3.5/2 home in The Woodlands Village of Cochran's Crossing on a private oversized lot!Secondary Bedrooms Up. Private Master with Amazing Bathroom Oasis is located on the first floor along with the Study, Half Bath, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen, Breakfast Room, Utility Room, Formal Living with Bar Area and Relaxing Sunroom. This home boasts hand scraped wood floors & slate throughout, stainless steel appliances, high window offer an abundance of natural light, gaslog fireplace with carrara marble, bar area, enclosed back porch acts as a sunroom with separate AC, detached garage, Porte-Cochere. Enjoy all of the neighborhood Amenities of The Woodlands backyard offers direct access to walk/hike/bike trails that lead directly to the YMCA! Minutes from World Class Medical, amazing shopping, & a variety of restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Silent Brook Place have any available units?
43 Silent Brook Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 43 Silent Brook Place have?
Some of 43 Silent Brook Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Silent Brook Place currently offering any rent specials?
43 Silent Brook Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Silent Brook Place pet-friendly?
No, 43 Silent Brook Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 43 Silent Brook Place offer parking?
Yes, 43 Silent Brook Place offers parking.
Does 43 Silent Brook Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Silent Brook Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Silent Brook Place have a pool?
No, 43 Silent Brook Place does not have a pool.
Does 43 Silent Brook Place have accessible units?
Yes, 43 Silent Brook Place has accessible units.
Does 43 Silent Brook Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Silent Brook Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Silent Brook Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43 Silent Brook Place has units with air conditioning.

