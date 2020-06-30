43 Silent Brook Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautifully Remodeled, Move-in ready 4/3.5/2 home in The Woodlands Village of Cochran's Crossing on a private oversized lot!Secondary Bedrooms Up. Private Master with Amazing Bathroom Oasis is located on the first floor along with the Study, Half Bath, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen, Breakfast Room, Utility Room, Formal Living with Bar Area and Relaxing Sunroom. This home boasts hand scraped wood floors & slate throughout, stainless steel appliances, high window offer an abundance of natural light, gaslog fireplace with carrara marble, bar area, enclosed back porch acts as a sunroom with separate AC, detached garage, Porte-Cochere. Enjoy all of the neighborhood Amenities of The Woodlands backyard offers direct access to walk/hike/bike trails that lead directly to the YMCA! Minutes from World Class Medical, amazing shopping, & a variety of restaurants.