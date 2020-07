Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace game room refrigerator

The gorgeous two-story Burgundy Villa design by Village Builders features a powder bath, a first floor family room with an optional corner fireplace, an open island kitchen with an adjoining breakfast room with access to a relaxing covered rear patio. The second floor features a spacious master bedroom with an en suite master bathroom with dual sinks, a separate tub and shower with seat, and roomy walk-in master closet. Additionally, the second floor features a dedicated game room.