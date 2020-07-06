39 Grey Finch Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub media room

PRICE INCLUDES POOL MAINTENANCE.Exceptional updated 2 story custom corner home on cul-de-sac. Private lot with one adjacent home. Backs to hiking/biking trails. Custom updates throughout. Chefs kitchen with granite, under mount lighting, double & convection oven & island mounted microwave. A complete attic build-out could be an extra bedroom, media room or mother-in-law room. Plenty of attic storage with the built out. Spacious family room with fireplace overlooking a private paradise backyard with pool and spa! Porte cochere through automatic gate driveway. Garage has stairs to 2nd floor as storage or music room. Home provides an abundance of extra space & storage. Beautiful landscaping surrounds this home plus a greenbelt adjoining the home creating gardens to enjoy!! Jump on the bike/hiking trails to include North Shore Park, Hughes Landing, Market St., Cynthia Woods Pavilion, library, mall, restaurants & more!! Come experience the tranquility in this home!