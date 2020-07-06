All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 39 Grey Finch Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
39 Grey Finch Court
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:42 AM

39 Grey Finch Court

39 Grey Finch Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

39 Grey Finch Court, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
PRICE INCLUDES POOL MAINTENANCE.Exceptional updated 2 story custom corner home on cul-de-sac. Private lot with one adjacent home. Backs to hiking/biking trails. Custom updates throughout. Chefs kitchen with granite, under mount lighting, double & convection oven & island mounted microwave. A complete attic build-out could be an extra bedroom, media room or mother-in-law room. Plenty of attic storage with the built out. Spacious family room with fireplace overlooking a private paradise backyard with pool and spa! Porte cochere through automatic gate driveway. Garage has stairs to 2nd floor as storage or music room. Home provides an abundance of extra space & storage. Beautiful landscaping surrounds this home plus a greenbelt adjoining the home creating gardens to enjoy!! Jump on the bike/hiking trails to include North Shore Park, Hughes Landing, Market St., Cynthia Woods Pavilion, library, mall, restaurants & more!! Come experience the tranquility in this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Grey Finch Court have any available units?
39 Grey Finch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 39 Grey Finch Court have?
Some of 39 Grey Finch Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Grey Finch Court currently offering any rent specials?
39 Grey Finch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Grey Finch Court pet-friendly?
No, 39 Grey Finch Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 39 Grey Finch Court offer parking?
Yes, 39 Grey Finch Court offers parking.
Does 39 Grey Finch Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Grey Finch Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Grey Finch Court have a pool?
Yes, 39 Grey Finch Court has a pool.
Does 39 Grey Finch Court have accessible units?
Yes, 39 Grey Finch Court has accessible units.
Does 39 Grey Finch Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Grey Finch Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Grey Finch Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Grey Finch Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College