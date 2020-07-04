38 Canterborough Place

Amenities

JUST REDUCED! AVAILABLE MAY 1, 2019 - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home, located on cul-de-sac in well-maintained Timarron featuring a spacious kitchen with a center island, open living room and family room and split floor plan for master bedroom privacy. You'll love the master suite with double sinks, garden tub, and separate walk in shower. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included! The private backyard comes complete with a covered patio. Community has a beautiful park with splash pad for residents.