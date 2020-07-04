All apartments in The Woodlands
38 Canterborough Place
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:09 PM

38 Canterborough Place

38 Canterborough Place · No Longer Available
Location

38 Canterborough Place, The Woodlands, TX 77375
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JUST REDUCED! AVAILABLE MAY 1, 2019 - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home, located on cul-de-sac in well-maintained Timarron featuring a spacious kitchen with a center island, open living room and family room and split floor plan for master bedroom privacy. You'll love the master suite with double sinks, garden tub, and separate walk in shower. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included! The private backyard comes complete with a covered patio. Community has a beautiful park with splash pad for residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Canterborough Place have any available units?
38 Canterborough Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 38 Canterborough Place have?
Some of 38 Canterborough Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Canterborough Place currently offering any rent specials?
38 Canterborough Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Canterborough Place pet-friendly?
No, 38 Canterborough Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 38 Canterborough Place offer parking?
Yes, 38 Canterborough Place offers parking.
Does 38 Canterborough Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Canterborough Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Canterborough Place have a pool?
No, 38 Canterborough Place does not have a pool.
Does 38 Canterborough Place have accessible units?
No, 38 Canterborough Place does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Canterborough Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Canterborough Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Canterborough Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Canterborough Place does not have units with air conditioning.

