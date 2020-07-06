30 Vista Cove Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful rental in the highly desired subdivision of Vista Cove a premier location in the front of the Woodlands. The home is situated on a lovely wooded corner lot. This 2 bedroom 2 bath + study 1 story home offers privacy with access to all the woodlands amenities. The home features wood flooring, Granite counter tops in Kitchen & bathrooms, plantation shutters. Lawn maintenance, washer, dryer, & refrigerator is included. Don't miss this one it won't last long ! Please excuse our mess! we are in the process of painting and some general repairs...