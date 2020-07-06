30 Vista Cove Circle

Amenities
Wonderful rental in the highly desired subdivision of Vista Cove a premier location in the front of the Woodlands. The home is situated on a lovely wooded corner lot. This 2 bedroom 2 bath + study 1 story home offers privacy with access to all the woodlands amenities. The home features wood flooring, Granite counter tops in Kitchen & bathrooms, plantation shutters. Lawn maintenance, washer, dryer, & refrigerator is included. Don't miss this one it won't last long ! Please excuse our mess! we are in the process of painting and some general repairs...