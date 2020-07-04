All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:48 AM

3 Jaspers Place

3 Jaspers Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3 Jaspers Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77375
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Professional photos of this beautiful home will be taken as soon as the current resident moves out towards the end of June. The house is in immaculate condition and appears very lightly lived in. The office at the front of the house with its oversized window overlooking the street has glass doors but can easily be used as a third bedroom. When entering the home, the center hallway is astounding and will take your breath away each time you come home. From the front door, you are able to see straight through the house to the lush backyard - complete with a covered patio for grilling and relaxing. If you are seeking a home in a quiet enclave of meticulously maintained homes, excellent schools, and a superb location.... take a look! Situated on a larger corner lot with no homes across the street, means privacy all the way around. Washer, Dryer, & Fridge are available for your use. Don't you deserve to spend the next year living in the lap of luxury? If so, this home just might be the one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Jaspers Place have any available units?
3 Jaspers Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 3 Jaspers Place have?
Some of 3 Jaspers Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Jaspers Place currently offering any rent specials?
3 Jaspers Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Jaspers Place pet-friendly?
No, 3 Jaspers Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 3 Jaspers Place offer parking?
Yes, 3 Jaspers Place offers parking.
Does 3 Jaspers Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Jaspers Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Jaspers Place have a pool?
No, 3 Jaspers Place does not have a pool.
Does 3 Jaspers Place have accessible units?
No, 3 Jaspers Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Jaspers Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Jaspers Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Jaspers Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Jaspers Place does not have units with air conditioning.

