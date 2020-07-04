3 Jaspers Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Professional photos of this beautiful home will be taken as soon as the current resident moves out towards the end of June. The house is in immaculate condition and appears very lightly lived in. The office at the front of the house with its oversized window overlooking the street has glass doors but can easily be used as a third bedroom. When entering the home, the center hallway is astounding and will take your breath away each time you come home. From the front door, you are able to see straight through the house to the lush backyard - complete with a covered patio for grilling and relaxing. If you are seeking a home in a quiet enclave of meticulously maintained homes, excellent schools, and a superb location.... take a look! Situated on a larger corner lot with no homes across the street, means privacy all the way around. Washer, Dryer, & Fridge are available for your use. Don't you deserve to spend the next year living in the lap of luxury? If so, this home just might be the one!