The Woodlands, TX
22 Bark Bend Place
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:28 PM

22 Bark Bend Place

22 Bark Bend Pl · No Longer Available
The Woodlands
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

22 Bark Bend Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77385
Harper's Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Located on a cul-de-sac lot in Harper's Landing sits a well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath one story home with wide planked hardwood flooring in the living areas and master bedroom. This incredible open floor plan is light and bright with spacious den and high ceilings! Large kitchen has a wood cabinets with granite counters, breakfast bar, tile floors and tiled back splash. Stainless steel refrigerator is included. Master bedroom with his and her closets, and en suite bath with has a tub/shower and tile floors. Backyard has a covered patio with an extended flagstone patio is great for entertaining! Lawn service is provided for this lush backyard with mature landscaping and a sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Bark Bend Place have any available units?
22 Bark Bend Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 22 Bark Bend Place have?
Some of 22 Bark Bend Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Bark Bend Place currently offering any rent specials?
22 Bark Bend Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Bark Bend Place pet-friendly?
No, 22 Bark Bend Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 22 Bark Bend Place offer parking?
Yes, 22 Bark Bend Place offers parking.
Does 22 Bark Bend Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Bark Bend Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Bark Bend Place have a pool?
No, 22 Bark Bend Place does not have a pool.
Does 22 Bark Bend Place have accessible units?
Yes, 22 Bark Bend Place has accessible units.
Does 22 Bark Bend Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Bark Bend Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Bark Bend Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Bark Bend Place does not have units with air conditioning.

