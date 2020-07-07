22 Bark Bend Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Located on a cul-de-sac lot in Harper's Landing sits a well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath one story home with wide planked hardwood flooring in the living areas and master bedroom. This incredible open floor plan is light and bright with spacious den and high ceilings! Large kitchen has a wood cabinets with granite counters, breakfast bar, tile floors and tiled back splash. Stainless steel refrigerator is included. Master bedroom with his and her closets, and en suite bath with has a tub/shower and tile floors. Backyard has a covered patio with an extended flagstone patio is great for entertaining! Lawn service is provided for this lush backyard with mature landscaping and a sprinkler system.