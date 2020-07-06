19 Elk Crossing Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

Farmhouse Home in the heart of the Woodlands - Property Id: 175385



You won't want to miss this! Farmhouse style house in the middle of the Woodlands. 10 min away from Waterway, Mall and I-45, Amazing schools. Move in ready, updated from top to bottom. Light, bright & open floorplan. NEW large tiered deck with lighting(2019), NEW A/C- 2018, Hardwood floors, New carpet (2019), fresh int/ext paint, hardware, lighting. Gorgeous re-designed kitchen w/Granite, tile backsplash, SS appliances. Master down w/luxury bath includes tiled shower and whirlpool tub. Granite in 1/2bath. Loft gameroom upstairs. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Remodeled shower up. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included. Sprinkler System, shed, covered patio, exterior security cameras, blinds available. Cul-de-sac street. Must see to appreciate all the updates.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175385

No Pets Allowed



