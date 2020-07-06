All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 19 Elk Crossing Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
19 Elk Crossing Dr
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:39 PM

19 Elk Crossing Dr

19 Elk Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19 Elk Crossing Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Indian Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Farmhouse Home in the heart of the Woodlands - Property Id: 175385

You won't want to miss this! Farmhouse style house in the middle of the Woodlands. 10 min away from Waterway, Mall and I-45, Amazing schools. Move in ready, updated from top to bottom. Light, bright & open floorplan. NEW large tiered deck with lighting(2019), NEW A/C- 2018, Hardwood floors, New carpet (2019), fresh int/ext paint, hardware, lighting. Gorgeous re-designed kitchen w/Granite, tile backsplash, SS appliances. Master down w/luxury bath includes tiled shower and whirlpool tub. Granite in 1/2bath. Loft gameroom upstairs. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Remodeled shower up. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included. Sprinkler System, shed, covered patio, exterior security cameras, blinds available. Cul-de-sac street. Must see to appreciate all the updates.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175385
Property Id 175385

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5382440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Elk Crossing Dr have any available units?
19 Elk Crossing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 19 Elk Crossing Dr have?
Some of 19 Elk Crossing Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Elk Crossing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19 Elk Crossing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Elk Crossing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19 Elk Crossing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 19 Elk Crossing Dr offer parking?
No, 19 Elk Crossing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 19 Elk Crossing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Elk Crossing Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Elk Crossing Dr have a pool?
Yes, 19 Elk Crossing Dr has a pool.
Does 19 Elk Crossing Dr have accessible units?
No, 19 Elk Crossing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Elk Crossing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Elk Crossing Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Elk Crossing Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Elk Crossing Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College