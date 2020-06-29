18 E Tapestry Park Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly tennis court

Fantastic Grogans Forest Location!!! American Classic styled neighborhood of Tapestry Park. Outdoor entertaining is what this home is meant for. Heated pool and spa, large, enclosed back patio has retractable powered screen, outside bar and refrigerator. Well placed landscaping adds Privacy from neighbors. Floor plan is open and functional. All bedrooms are on the first floor, including a private study. Second floor has its own bath and can be used as a game room, teenage room or media room. Kitchen is large and inviting. Counter space is plentiful. Backup generator included! Make your appointment today for your private tour.