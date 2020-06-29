All apartments in The Woodlands
The Woodlands, TX
18 E Tapestry Park Cir
18 E Tapestry Park Cir

18 East Tapestry Park Circle · No Longer Available
The Woodlands
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

18 East Tapestry Park Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77381

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Fantastic Grogans Forest Location!!! American Classic styled neighborhood of Tapestry Park. Outdoor entertaining is what this home is meant for. Heated pool and spa, large, enclosed back patio has retractable powered screen, outside bar and refrigerator. Well placed landscaping adds Privacy from neighbors. Floor plan is open and functional. All bedrooms are on the first floor, including a private study. Second floor has its own bath and can be used as a game room, teenage room or media room. Kitchen is large and inviting. Counter space is plentiful. Backup generator included! Make your appointment today for your private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 E Tapestry Park Cir have any available units?
18 E Tapestry Park Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 18 E Tapestry Park Cir have?
Some of 18 E Tapestry Park Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 E Tapestry Park Cir currently offering any rent specials?
18 E Tapestry Park Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 E Tapestry Park Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 E Tapestry Park Cir is pet friendly.
Does 18 E Tapestry Park Cir offer parking?
Yes, 18 E Tapestry Park Cir offers parking.
Does 18 E Tapestry Park Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 E Tapestry Park Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 E Tapestry Park Cir have a pool?
Yes, 18 E Tapestry Park Cir has a pool.
Does 18 E Tapestry Park Cir have accessible units?
No, 18 E Tapestry Park Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 18 E Tapestry Park Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 E Tapestry Park Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 E Tapestry Park Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 E Tapestry Park Cir has units with air conditioning.

