Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

This 2 story, 3 bedroom home is located within walking distance to local parks and has a large fully fenced backyard. Open living spaces, 2nd den, large kitchen. This home has what you are looking for. Excellent access to all the amenities the area has to offer. Come see if before it is gone!