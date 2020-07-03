134 S Bluff Creek Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Fantastic family home located in highly desirable Bluff Creek. This 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage features a study, gameroom upstairs, formal dining and an extra room downstairs that can be used as a secondary playroom or a sunroom. Stepping into this home you'll immediately fall in love with the high ceilings, charming trimwork, and neutral paint colors. The open concept family and kitchen areas is great for entertaining. The completely updated kitchen features top of the line stainless steel appliances (including double ovens). new cabinets, granite countertops and custom backsplash. Downstairs master with en suite and upstairs has three spacious secondary bedrooms and two full baths. Outside you'll absolutely love the covered patio area with recessed lights, ceiling fans, and summer kitchen. Lots of green space and a playscape area for the kids!! Schedule your appointment to see this home today!