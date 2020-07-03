All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:29 PM

134 S Bluff Creek Circle

134 South Bluff Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

134 South Bluff Creek Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Fantastic family home located in highly desirable Bluff Creek. This 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage features a study, gameroom upstairs, formal dining and an extra room downstairs that can be used as a secondary playroom or a sunroom. Stepping into this home you'll immediately fall in love with the high ceilings, charming trimwork, and neutral paint colors. The open concept family and kitchen areas is great for entertaining. The completely updated kitchen features top of the line stainless steel appliances (including double ovens). new cabinets, granite countertops and custom backsplash. Downstairs master with en suite and upstairs has three spacious secondary bedrooms and two full baths. Outside you'll absolutely love the covered patio area with recessed lights, ceiling fans, and summer kitchen. Lots of green space and a playscape area for the kids!! Schedule your appointment to see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 S Bluff Creek Circle have any available units?
134 S Bluff Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 134 S Bluff Creek Circle have?
Some of 134 S Bluff Creek Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 S Bluff Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
134 S Bluff Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 S Bluff Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 134 S Bluff Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 134 S Bluff Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 134 S Bluff Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 134 S Bluff Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 S Bluff Creek Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 S Bluff Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 134 S Bluff Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 134 S Bluff Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 134 S Bluff Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 134 S Bluff Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 S Bluff Creek Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 S Bluff Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 S Bluff Creek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

