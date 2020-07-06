134 N Trace Creek Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eeeaccb0ad ---- You wont want to miss this gorgeous home in Indian Springs. This split level on a huge corner lot, has 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, a screened in balcony with access from the master suite. The upstairs level features the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining room, breakfast area, living room with cozy fire place and master suite with attached bathroom. The down stairs has the other 3 bedrooms, bathroom, game room, and laundry room. The home is equipped with all appliances, fridge, washer/dryer, gas stove and microwave. Easy access to shopping, dinning, entertainment, great schools, and I-45! Call today to schedule an appointment.