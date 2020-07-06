All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:04 PM

134 N Trace Creek Dr

134 N Trace Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

134 N Trace Creek Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Indian Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eeeaccb0ad ---- You wont want to miss this gorgeous home in Indian Springs. This split level on a huge corner lot, has 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, a screened in balcony with access from the master suite. The upstairs level features the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining room, breakfast area, living room with cozy fire place and master suite with attached bathroom. The down stairs has the other 3 bedrooms, bathroom, game room, and laundry room. The home is equipped with all appliances, fridge, washer/dryer, gas stove and microwave. Easy access to shopping, dinning, entertainment, great schools, and I-45! Call today to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 N Trace Creek Dr have any available units?
134 N Trace Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 134 N Trace Creek Dr have?
Some of 134 N Trace Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 N Trace Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
134 N Trace Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 N Trace Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 134 N Trace Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 134 N Trace Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 134 N Trace Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 134 N Trace Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 N Trace Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 N Trace Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 134 N Trace Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 134 N Trace Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 134 N Trace Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 134 N Trace Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 N Trace Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 N Trace Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 N Trace Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

