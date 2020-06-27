126 S Delta Mill Circle

Amenities

Adorable 2 Story Rental in the Pristine Village of Harper's Landing! This home sits on a Gorgeous Corner Lot. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 Full bath and 1 Half Bath. Huge Master Bedroom and Secondary Bedroom has double sinks. Gameroom or Media Room Up. Beautiful wood flooring in the Living and Formal Dining Rooms, tile in wet areas. Counters are Granite and the Kitchen window has beautiful views to your wooded lot. Price includes refrigerator, washer & dryer, also has a swing set & picnic table in back yard. Harper's Landing Village is conveniently located with quick access to I-45, Woodlands Mall, Market Street, Waterway, and many restaurants to choose from. This Village offers a Pool, Parks, walking trails, Tennis Courts, Basketball, Soccer and even a Doggie Park. This Village is located adjacent to the Woodlands Medical Center. Its a Must See. Schedule your appointment today!