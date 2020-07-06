122 Zephyr Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Desired up-front Woodlands location. FRESH INTERIOR PAINT! 1 story, split floor plan 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal dining, hardwoods, tile in wet area, Granite, tile backsplash, gas range, 42 inch cabinets & built-in desk. High ceilings, archways & art niches. Master bath has double sinks, whirlpool tub & separate shower. Enjoy the private backyard, backs to a reserve. FULL Sprinkler system, LEASE INCLUDES WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR. Close to Town Center & all medical facilities. Lease INCLUDES lawn maintenance. Move in ready NOW! Clean as a whistle and cute as a button. You'll love the private back yard backing to a greenbelt. Listen to the silence of nature while enjoying the heart of The Woodlands location.