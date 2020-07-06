All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:03 AM

122 Zephyr Bend

122 Zephyr Bend Place · No Longer Available
Location

122 Zephyr Bend Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Desired up-front Woodlands location. FRESH INTERIOR PAINT! 1 story, split floor plan 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal dining, hardwoods, tile in wet area, Granite, tile backsplash, gas range, 42 inch cabinets & built-in desk. High ceilings, archways & art niches. Master bath has double sinks, whirlpool tub & separate shower. Enjoy the private backyard, backs to a reserve. FULL Sprinkler system, LEASE INCLUDES WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR. Close to Town Center & all medical facilities. Lease INCLUDES lawn maintenance. Move in ready NOW! Clean as a whistle and cute as a button. You'll love the private back yard backing to a greenbelt. Listen to the silence of nature while enjoying the heart of The Woodlands location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Zephyr Bend have any available units?
122 Zephyr Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 122 Zephyr Bend have?
Some of 122 Zephyr Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Zephyr Bend currently offering any rent specials?
122 Zephyr Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Zephyr Bend pet-friendly?
No, 122 Zephyr Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 122 Zephyr Bend offer parking?
Yes, 122 Zephyr Bend offers parking.
Does 122 Zephyr Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Zephyr Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Zephyr Bend have a pool?
Yes, 122 Zephyr Bend has a pool.
Does 122 Zephyr Bend have accessible units?
No, 122 Zephyr Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Zephyr Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Zephyr Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Zephyr Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Zephyr Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

