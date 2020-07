Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

MOVE IN READY. Completely updated with new carpet, paint, new lighting, ceiling fans and all new 2 inch blinds downstairs. This home includes Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator You will enjoy the location, huge backyard, sprinkler system, The great kitchen with 2 pantry's, spacious master suite with large walk-in closet, computer nook upstairs, and walking distance to many shops etc. Call for an appointment today