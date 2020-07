Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 bedroom home with 2 full baths. Upgrades galore. Kitchen featuring granite, tile , lots of cabinets. Living room has art nooks gas fireplace. home also has separate den and study that could be used as third bedroom. Appliances included Fridge and washer and dryer. Beautiful Master suite with large tub and separate frameless shower. master closet with built in storage. This house will be available to view on soon and is expected to be available to rent March