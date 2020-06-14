Apartment List
104 Apartments for rent in The Colony, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for The Colony renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
120 Units Available
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St, The Colony, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1353 sqft
Upscale living in the Flatiron District. Modern interiors with faux wood flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and upgraded granite countertops. Football and soccer field, two fitness centers, and five pools, ponds, and lakes.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
88 Units Available
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1646 sqft
Luxury apartments feature a pool with waterfall, hiking and biking trails and lakeside fire pit. Interiors include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite counters. Just off Plano Parkway and Windhaven Parkway.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
70 Units Available
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1830 sqft
Waterfront living on Painted Lake. Units with custom gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, large soaking tubs, and 10' ceilings. Close to the Dallas North Tollway for easy access to Greater Dallas.
Results within 1 mile of The Colony
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
20 Units Available
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1430 sqft
Situated across the street from East Hill Park. Apartments feature open-concept kitchens and private patios or balconies. Community offers amenities such as a resort-style lounge pool with built-in beverage center and poolside athletic center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
49 Units Available
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,216
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1078 sqft
Welcome to Discovery at The Realm, where life goes exploring and discovers a retreat from the pace of the everyday.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Saltwater pool with BBQ grills.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Castle Hills
18 Units Available
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New apartment homes that come fully furnished. Ample community amenities, including a shuffleboard, fire pit and fitness center. Close to East Hill Park and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Stonebriar
23 Units Available
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1340 sqft
Upscale Mediterranean-inspired residential community. Outdoor theater, resident garden, pet park and walking trail, and common areas with complementary Wi-Fi. Garage parking and additional storage for all residents.
Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
6 Units Available
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments offer walk-in closets, private balconies, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-35E, Lewisville Lake, several golf courses and numerous shopping and dining venues.
Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
46 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1453 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
233 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,175
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1120 sqft
This brand-new apartment community is scheduled to open this Fall for first move-ins. Residents can choose from luxurious homes with private yards, spacious patios or balconies and the best locations within the community.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Fieldcrest
4747 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
895 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in modern style, convenient to I-35 and downtown Dallas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Amenities include pool, gym and sauna. In-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Stonebriar
15 Units Available
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1285 sqft
Located between the Stonebriar Country Club and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, this green community offers yoga, a putting green, sauna, coffee bar and more. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
194 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1351 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
16 Units Available
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Many upgrades including oval soaking tubs, beveled shaker panel cabinetry, and nickel hardware. Pool with fountains and on-site storage facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,242
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,151
1514 sqft
Luxury living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments or two-story townhomes. Pet-friendly, updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces. Enjoy pool, clubhouse. Windhaven Parkway gives easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of The Colony
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Indian Creek
40 Units Available
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,141
1786 sqft
Residences at the Collections takes luxury apartment living to a new high. The new pet-friendly community in Carollton's Indian Creek neighborhood features modern kitchens with stainless-steel appliances. Located minutes from downtown Dallas.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
25 Units Available
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1372 sqft
Mirrored walls and doors, fireplaces and walk-in closets adorn these units. The Dallas North Tollway puts the entire city within reach. Community features include swimming pool, fire pit, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
955 sqft
A charming community near the George Bush Turnpike and tollway. On-site pool, business center, clubhouse, grill area and gym. Pets welcome. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony provided.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
157 Units Available
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1203 sqft
Lucia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located in Frisco, TX adjacent to The Star.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
48 Units Available
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd, Frisco, TX
Studio
$873
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1196 sqft
There's over 30,000 feet of retail and dining area on this property's ground floor. The green community offers a wine room, sauna, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,090
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1231 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom cabinetry, private patios and customizable closets. Community amenities include a media room, dog park and conference room. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Close to Frisco Commons Park.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
21 Units Available
The Brixton Apartments
18959 North Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1655 sqft
Located adjacent to Dallas North Tollway. Floor plans feature breakfast bars, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse with WiFi lounge and a 24-hour athletic center. Garage car parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
27 Units Available
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1362 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood style flooring. Enjoy a business center, resort style pool and fitness facility on site. Just a stone's throw from the Shops at Willow Bend Mall.
City Guide for The Colony, TX

Why is it called "The Colony?" Here's an interesting tidbit about the name of this city: "The Colony" was chosen because "Colony" was already in use by another city.

Are you searching for a modern city with a small-town feel to call home? Look no further than The Colony, in Denton County, Texas. Named as one of Money magazine's top 50 best places to live in 2013 and Sports Illustrated's 50th Anniversary Sports Town of the United States in 2003, The Colony is definitely a top-notch place to look for rental property. As of the 2010 census, the population in this city was a sizable 36,328 residents. If you are looking for a 2-bedroom apartment, 1-bedroom apartment, or condo to rent, you've come to the right place in your search for quality rental properties. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in The Colony, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for The Colony renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

