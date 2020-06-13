7124 Dee Cole Drive

Amenities
Wonderful home nestled in the heart of The Colony! Clean and ready for move in. Home features 2 living and 2 dining areas. Beautiful floor to ceiling brick fireplace with vaulted ceilings. Master retreat on 1st level includes relaxing master bath with dual sinks, open shower, garden tub, walk-in closet. Remaining 3 bedrooms up on level 2 with full bath and dual sinks. Nice neutral paint throughout! Large backyard has covered flagstone patio and storage shed. Walking Distance to Community park and Trails! App fee $40 for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application & submit copies of PHOTO ID with app. We prepare the Lease. One pet limit.