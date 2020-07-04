All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 6213 Apache Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
6213 Apache Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:51 PM

6213 Apache Drive

6213 Apache Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6213 Apache Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Cute 1 story home featuring upgraded kitchen with stainless steel farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer cabinets & opening into family room. Wood floors added in front sitting & dining room for spacious & elegant 2nd living space. Vaulted ceilings add to the open feel. Located adjacent to playground & hike & bike trails.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6213 Apache Drive have any available units?
6213 Apache Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6213 Apache Drive have?
Some of 6213 Apache Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6213 Apache Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6213 Apache Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6213 Apache Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6213 Apache Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6213 Apache Drive offer parking?
No, 6213 Apache Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6213 Apache Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6213 Apache Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6213 Apache Drive have a pool?
No, 6213 Apache Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6213 Apache Drive have accessible units?
No, 6213 Apache Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6213 Apache Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6213 Apache Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District