Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

CHARMING NORTH FACING TOWN HOME WITH FRESH PAINT FEATURING OPEN FLOOR PLAN. KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, FRIG, CERAMIC TIME FLOOR, AND GRANITE TOPS OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM. EVEN HAS ROOM FOR SMALL EAT IN TABLE. SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS ON BOTH FLOORS. PRIVATE PATIO OFF LIVING ROOM FOR EASY COOK OUTS. ENJOY THE RESORT STYLE POOL. CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, SHOPPING, PARKS, RESTAURANTS. 2 MASTER BEDROOMS WOULD WORK GREAT FOR ROOMMATES.