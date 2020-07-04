All apartments in The Colony
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:40 AM

5620 Pearce Street

5620 Pearce Street · No Longer Available
Location

5620 Pearce Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming three bedroom, two bath home with a bright open floorplan that features wood like floors throughout the main living areas for easy upkeep. This clean and well maintained home has a large living area, wood burning fireplace for those cold Texas evenings and is overlooked by the kitchen and breakfast area making it perfect for families and entertaining. The master has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete this great home. The backyard has an extended covered patio and fenced in yard. Easy commuter access and located close to shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 Pearce Street have any available units?
5620 Pearce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5620 Pearce Street have?
Some of 5620 Pearce Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 Pearce Street currently offering any rent specials?
5620 Pearce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 Pearce Street pet-friendly?
No, 5620 Pearce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5620 Pearce Street offer parking?
Yes, 5620 Pearce Street offers parking.
Does 5620 Pearce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 Pearce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 Pearce Street have a pool?
No, 5620 Pearce Street does not have a pool.
Does 5620 Pearce Street have accessible units?
No, 5620 Pearce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 Pearce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5620 Pearce Street has units with dishwashers.

