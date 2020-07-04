5620 Pearce Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming three bedroom, two bath home with a bright open floorplan that features wood like floors throughout the main living areas for easy upkeep. This clean and well maintained home has a large living area, wood burning fireplace for those cold Texas evenings and is overlooked by the kitchen and breakfast area making it perfect for families and entertaining. The master has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete this great home. The backyard has an extended covered patio and fenced in yard. Easy commuter access and located close to shopping, dining and entertainment.