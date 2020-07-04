5614 Westwood Lane

Amenities
Lovely 2 story home with incredibly spacious master suite - huge bedroom with a fireplace and walk-in closet; completely updated master bathroom with tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Two more bedrooms are upstairs, along with another full bathroom and a massive media room. Fourth bedroom is downstairs and is perfect for MIL suite or guest room. The kitchen offers a breakfast nook and great cabinet space, as well as stainless steel appliances and a gas range. Open concept living space is perfect for gathering and entertaining friends and family! Split formals downstairs as well.Community amenities include pool, parks, dog park & walking trails. very close to shopping and entertainment!