Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5614 Westwood Lane
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:31 AM

5614 Westwood Lane

5614 Westwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5614 Westwood Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Lovely 2 story home with incredibly spacious master suite - huge bedroom with a fireplace and walk-in closet; completely updated master bathroom with tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Two more bedrooms are upstairs, along with another full bathroom and a massive media room. Fourth bedroom is downstairs and is perfect for MIL suite or guest room. The kitchen offers a breakfast nook and great cabinet space, as well as stainless steel appliances and a gas range. Open concept living space is perfect for gathering and entertaining friends and family! Split formals downstairs as well.Community amenities include pool, parks, dog park & walking trails. very close to shopping and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

