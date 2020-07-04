5116 Kadin Lane

Amenities

Beautiful, spacious single story home on a Corner lot located in sought after Castle Hills subdivision of award-winning Lewisville ISD with community pool, park and playground. This wonderful 3 bedroom home looks almost new having designer paints, handscraped hardwood flooring, kitchen granite counter tops with nice backsplash & accent lights, 5-burner GAS cooktop, Stainless Steel appliances, upgraded carpet, plantation shutters, GAS Fireplace with Stone wall & covered patio. Home comes with 4-door Samsung Flex REFRIGERATOR, SS WASHER-DRYER and a bedroom, dining room & patio furniture. Great location, close to Nebraska Furniture Mart, Toyota, shopping, restaurants and major highways. A MUST SEE!