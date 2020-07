Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Fantastic single family home in a great location near a gorgeous greenbelt with trails. Only a few minutes from the business hubs in Frisco and Plano right off of HW121. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, large den with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Beautifully hardscaped and private backyard. Large Master Bedroom with two walk in closets.