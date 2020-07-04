All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5036 Pemberton Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5036 Pemberton Lane
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:23 PM

5036 Pemberton Lane

5036 Pemberton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5036 Pemberton Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Unique 3 bed, 2 bath home in The Colony near Lion's Club Park! Spacious living room with fireplace and built in shelves! Open kitchen and dining area! Backyard with covered porch, perfect for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 Pemberton Lane have any available units?
5036 Pemberton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
Is 5036 Pemberton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5036 Pemberton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 Pemberton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5036 Pemberton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5036 Pemberton Lane offer parking?
No, 5036 Pemberton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5036 Pemberton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5036 Pemberton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 Pemberton Lane have a pool?
No, 5036 Pemberton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5036 Pemberton Lane have accessible units?
No, 5036 Pemberton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 Pemberton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5036 Pemberton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5036 Pemberton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5036 Pemberton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District