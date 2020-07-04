All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5012 Wagner Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5012 Wagner Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5012 Wagner Circle

5012 Wagner Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5012 Wagner Circle, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Ready for immediate move in. Fridge included, Fresh paint in and out, new carpet, tile in all wet areas . Must be over 18yrs to apply, make min. 3x rent, min. 2 years continuous rental and work history, no pets, no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 Wagner Circle have any available units?
5012 Wagner Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 Wagner Circle have?
Some of 5012 Wagner Circle's amenities include parking, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 Wagner Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Wagner Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Wagner Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5012 Wagner Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5012 Wagner Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5012 Wagner Circle offers parking.
Does 5012 Wagner Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 Wagner Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Wagner Circle have a pool?
No, 5012 Wagner Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5012 Wagner Circle have accessible units?
No, 5012 Wagner Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 Wagner Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5012 Wagner Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District