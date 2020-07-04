Ready for immediate move in. Fridge included, Fresh paint in and out, new carpet, tile in all wet areas . Must be over 18yrs to apply, make min. 3x rent, min. 2 years continuous rental and work history, no pets, no smokers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5012 Wagner Circle have any available units?
5012 Wagner Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 Wagner Circle have?
Some of 5012 Wagner Circle's amenities include parking, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 Wagner Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Wagner Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.