Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home with 3 BR,2 Bath, 1711 sq feet. Easy access to Hwy 121 and I-35. This home features: - New carpet and new tile throughout-2019 - Wood floor - Bathrooms updated all rooms have ceiling fans - Very Nice Patio - Walking distance to park - Convenient Location. To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.