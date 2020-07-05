All apartments in The Colony
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:09 AM

4809 Woodruff Drive

4809 Woodruff Drive




Location

4809 Woodruff Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Lease this beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath ranch style home! The open floor plan makes for comfortable living and entertainment. This home makeover has it all! Updated countertops, backsplash, appliances (fridge included), paint, flooring, fans, and more! The backyard includes a large deck, plenty of green space for kids & pets, and a wood fence. Situated perfectly in a quiet neighborhood where you can walk to a nearby playground and dog park. Enjoy being close to all the shopping & restaurants The Colony has to offer; like Nebraska Furniture Mart, Top Golf, and Studio Movie Grill! So much more to see, so make an appt to visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4809 Woodruff Drive have any available units?
4809 Woodruff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4809 Woodruff Drive have?
Some of 4809 Woodruff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4809 Woodruff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4809 Woodruff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 Woodruff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4809 Woodruff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4809 Woodruff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4809 Woodruff Drive offers parking.
Does 4809 Woodruff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4809 Woodruff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 Woodruff Drive have a pool?
No, 4809 Woodruff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4809 Woodruff Drive have accessible units?
No, 4809 Woodruff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 Woodruff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4809 Woodruff Drive has units with dishwashers.

