4809 Woodruff Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground bbq/grill garage

Lease this beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath ranch style home! The open floor plan makes for comfortable living and entertainment. This home makeover has it all! Updated countertops, backsplash, appliances (fridge included), paint, flooring, fans, and more! The backyard includes a large deck, plenty of green space for kids & pets, and a wood fence. Situated perfectly in a quiet neighborhood where you can walk to a nearby playground and dog park. Enjoy being close to all the shopping & restaurants The Colony has to offer; like Nebraska Furniture Mart, Top Golf, and Studio Movie Grill! So much more to see, so make an appt to visit today!