Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Charming 4 bedroom in sought after Stewart Peninsula! Entry opens to towering ceilings with formal DA and formal LA which can be used as a study. Living area boasts cozy fireplace and large windows for plenty of light! Open concept kitchen features large breakfast bar, island and breakfast nook. Master suite includes dual sinks,garden tub and separate shower. Spacious game room upstairs - perfect place for entertaining.