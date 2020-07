Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Nice home, tastefully updated. Laminate floors and tile throughout this entire home. Freshly paint, updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet, finished garage, large backyard. You children will be attending the award winning school district of SCUCISD. You will be close to shopping, IH35, 1604, RAFB, & Ft Sam!!!