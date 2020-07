Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Tucked inside a small community, enjoy this home on its greenbelt lot. With the secluded backyard, open floor plan, and a kitchen made for family and friends to gather, this home is perfect for anyone who likes to entertain. Excellent single story open floor plan home has split bedrooms with oversized master and deluxe bathroom with separate shower and soaking garden tub, perfect to relax in. Dont miss this upgraded, basically new home!