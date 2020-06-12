8248 ROBIN GATE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This gorgeous home is conveniently located in Selma near both Interstate 35 and Loop 1604 for easy access both in and outside of the city. This property features an amazing open floor plan with granite countertops, island kitchen, office with hardwood floors, and is fully tiled throughout the living room and kitchen. The master suite is separate from the secondary rooms and features a full bath, separate tub, shower, along with dual closets. The upstairs has an additional game room or media room for entertaining. Come see the home today it won't last long.