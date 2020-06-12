All apartments in Selma
May 18 2020

8248 ROBIN GATE

8248 Robin Gate · No Longer Available
Location

8248 Robin Gate, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This gorgeous home is conveniently located in Selma near both Interstate 35 and Loop 1604 for easy access both in and outside of the city. This property features an amazing open floor plan with granite countertops, island kitchen, office with hardwood floors, and is fully tiled throughout the living room and kitchen. The master suite is separate from the secondary rooms and features a full bath, separate tub, shower, along with dual closets. The upstairs has an additional game room or media room for entertaining. Come see the home today it won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

