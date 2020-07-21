All apartments in Selma
Find more places like 8224 Robin Gate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Selma, TX
/
8224 Robin Gate
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

8224 Robin Gate

8224 Robin Gate · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Selma
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8224 Robin Gate, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
8224 Robin Gate Available 09/01/19 8224 Robin Gate - Beautiful well cared for 1 story 3/2/2 home in the Creekside Ridge subdivision. Large family room opens up to kitchen with granite counters & island and stainless appliances (+ refrigerator stays). Wood plank flooring in living, tile in kitchen & bathrooms and carpet in bedrooms. Master bathroom has double vanities, separate shower and tub + walk in closet. Private, fenced in backyard with a covered patio & separate wood deck. This immaculate home is just minutes from Shopping, RAFB & IH 35 & 1604.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5109705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8224 Robin Gate have any available units?
8224 Robin Gate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 8224 Robin Gate have?
Some of 8224 Robin Gate's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8224 Robin Gate currently offering any rent specials?
8224 Robin Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8224 Robin Gate pet-friendly?
Yes, 8224 Robin Gate is pet friendly.
Does 8224 Robin Gate offer parking?
No, 8224 Robin Gate does not offer parking.
Does 8224 Robin Gate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8224 Robin Gate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8224 Robin Gate have a pool?
No, 8224 Robin Gate does not have a pool.
Does 8224 Robin Gate have accessible units?
No, 8224 Robin Gate does not have accessible units.
Does 8224 Robin Gate have units with dishwashers?
No, 8224 Robin Gate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8224 Robin Gate have units with air conditioning?
No, 8224 Robin Gate does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road
Selma, TX 78154
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl
Selma, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Selma 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSelma Apartments with Balconies
Selma Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSelma Apartments with Parking
Selma Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District