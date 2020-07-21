Amenities

8224 Robin Gate Available 09/01/19 8224 Robin Gate - Beautiful well cared for 1 story 3/2/2 home in the Creekside Ridge subdivision. Large family room opens up to kitchen with granite counters & island and stainless appliances (+ refrigerator stays). Wood plank flooring in living, tile in kitchen & bathrooms and carpet in bedrooms. Master bathroom has double vanities, separate shower and tub + walk in closet. Private, fenced in backyard with a covered patio & separate wood deck. This immaculate home is just minutes from Shopping, RAFB & IH 35 & 1604.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5109705)