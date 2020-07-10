All apartments in Selma
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

7907 Saddle Run

7907 Saddle Run · No Longer Available
Location

7907 Saddle Run, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
playground
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
playground
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Retama Springs. - Beautiful two-story traditional home located in Retama Springs. At 2,044 square feet, this home offers plenty of space for you and your family as well as a large backyard for entertaining & a lush green belt. Inside offers an open floor plan with a living room and dining room combo and a breakfast bar. Included are a stove, dishwasher, disposal, plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a loft/game room and one bedroom downstairs. Lots of features! A definite must-see!! Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days.

(RLNE2680909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7907 Saddle Run have any available units?
7907 Saddle Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 7907 Saddle Run have?
Some of 7907 Saddle Run's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7907 Saddle Run currently offering any rent specials?
7907 Saddle Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7907 Saddle Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 7907 Saddle Run is pet friendly.
Does 7907 Saddle Run offer parking?
No, 7907 Saddle Run does not offer parking.
Does 7907 Saddle Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7907 Saddle Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7907 Saddle Run have a pool?
No, 7907 Saddle Run does not have a pool.
Does 7907 Saddle Run have accessible units?
No, 7907 Saddle Run does not have accessible units.
Does 7907 Saddle Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7907 Saddle Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 7907 Saddle Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7907 Saddle Run has units with air conditioning.

