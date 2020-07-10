7907 Saddle Run

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning playground game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room playground

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Retama Springs. - Beautiful two-story traditional home located in Retama Springs. At 2,044 square feet, this home offers plenty of space for you and your family as well as a large backyard for entertaining & a lush green belt. Inside offers an open floor plan with a living room and dining room combo and a breakfast bar. Included are a stove, dishwasher, disposal, plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a loft/game room and one bedroom downstairs. Lots of features! A definite must-see!! Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days.



(RLNE2680909)