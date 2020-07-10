7907 Saddle Run

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Retama Springs. - Beautiful two-story traditional home located in Retama Springs. At 2,044 square feet, this home offers plenty of space for you and your family as well as a large backyard for entertaining & a lush green belt. Inside offers an open floor plan with a living room and dining room combo and a breakfast bar. Included are a stove, dishwasher, disposal, plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a loft/game room and one bedroom downstairs. Lots of features! A definite must-see!! Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days.
(RLNE2680909)