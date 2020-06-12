474 Walnut Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

This beautifully maintained home has a great open floor plan with high ceilings. Secondary bedroom and full bath downstairs. Kitchen has granite counter tops with breakfast bar. Fridge, washer, and dryer to stay with the property. The master suite is large and has a full bath with double vanity, shower, and walk-in closets. Game room upstairs has lots of space for family time. Utility room upstairs for convenience. Back patio is covered and yard has privacy fence. Property will be a pleasure to show.