Last updated March 19 2019

474 Walnut Crest

474 Walnut Crest · No Longer Available
Location

474 Walnut Crest, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
game room
This beautifully maintained home has a great open floor plan with high ceilings. Secondary bedroom and full bath downstairs. Kitchen has granite counter tops with breakfast bar. Fridge, washer, and dryer to stay with the property. The master suite is large and has a full bath with double vanity, shower, and walk-in closets. Game room upstairs has lots of space for family time. Utility room upstairs for convenience. Back patio is covered and yard has privacy fence. Property will be a pleasure to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 Walnut Crest have any available units?
474 Walnut Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 474 Walnut Crest have?
Some of 474 Walnut Crest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 474 Walnut Crest currently offering any rent specials?
474 Walnut Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 Walnut Crest pet-friendly?
No, 474 Walnut Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selma.
Does 474 Walnut Crest offer parking?
Yes, 474 Walnut Crest offers parking.
Does 474 Walnut Crest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 474 Walnut Crest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 Walnut Crest have a pool?
No, 474 Walnut Crest does not have a pool.
Does 474 Walnut Crest have accessible units?
No, 474 Walnut Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 474 Walnut Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 Walnut Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 474 Walnut Crest have units with air conditioning?
No, 474 Walnut Crest does not have units with air conditioning.
