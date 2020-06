Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

All Bedrooms up very nice Two story home with all you need large living area Island Kitchen, enjoy the good size backyard and the covered porch. Home has ceiling fans in all bedrooms, dishwasher, garage door opener, microwave water softener and garden is fenced. Close to shopping, dining, churches, highways! Must See!