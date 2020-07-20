414 Harvest Pt

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained centex home in Kensington Ranch. Has all the upgrades that anyone could ever want. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, bathrooms, and ceramic tile in all wet areas, and living area. This 4/3/2 will not disappoint, and is located on a cul-de-sac for no traffic. Built only 3 years ago is like living in a new home. Located very close to the forum, Retama Park, Randolph AFB, the new IKEA, Rolling Oaks mall, Universal City, Live Oak, Cibolo, and Converse. Come live in your your dream home