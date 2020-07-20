All apartments in Selma
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

414 Harvest Pt

414 Harvest Point · No Longer Available
Location

414 Harvest Point, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained centex home in Kensington Ranch. Has all the upgrades that anyone could ever want. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, bathrooms, and ceramic tile in all wet areas, and living area. This 4/3/2 will not disappoint, and is located on a cul-de-sac for no traffic. Built only 3 years ago is like living in a new home. Located very close to the forum, Retama Park, Randolph AFB, the new IKEA, Rolling Oaks mall, Universal City, Live Oak, Cibolo, and Converse. Come live in your your dream home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Harvest Pt have any available units?
414 Harvest Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 414 Harvest Pt have?
Some of 414 Harvest Pt's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Harvest Pt currently offering any rent specials?
414 Harvest Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Harvest Pt pet-friendly?
No, 414 Harvest Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selma.
Does 414 Harvest Pt offer parking?
Yes, 414 Harvest Pt offers parking.
Does 414 Harvest Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Harvest Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Harvest Pt have a pool?
No, 414 Harvest Pt does not have a pool.
Does 414 Harvest Pt have accessible units?
No, 414 Harvest Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Harvest Pt have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Harvest Pt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Harvest Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 Harvest Pt does not have units with air conditioning.
