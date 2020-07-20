All apartments in Selma
Find more places like 3803 HEATHER NEST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Selma, TX
/
3803 HEATHER NEST
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

3803 HEATHER NEST

3803 Heather Nest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Selma
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3803 Heather Nest, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous first time rental in Kensington Ranch. This beautiful home has a great open floor plan with high ceilings and lots of light. Large island kitchen with granite counter tops. Downstairs has an office & secondary bedroom w/ full bath. Upstairs features four bedrooms with large master suite, large walk-in closet and on suite bathroom. Game room upstairs is very spacious and great for entertaining. Outside has covered patio w/ extra large yard, privacy fence and backs up to easement for added privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 HEATHER NEST have any available units?
3803 HEATHER NEST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 3803 HEATHER NEST have?
Some of 3803 HEATHER NEST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 HEATHER NEST currently offering any rent specials?
3803 HEATHER NEST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 HEATHER NEST pet-friendly?
No, 3803 HEATHER NEST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selma.
Does 3803 HEATHER NEST offer parking?
Yes, 3803 HEATHER NEST offers parking.
Does 3803 HEATHER NEST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 HEATHER NEST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 HEATHER NEST have a pool?
No, 3803 HEATHER NEST does not have a pool.
Does 3803 HEATHER NEST have accessible units?
No, 3803 HEATHER NEST does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 HEATHER NEST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3803 HEATHER NEST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3803 HEATHER NEST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3803 HEATHER NEST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road
Selma, TX 78154
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl
Selma, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Selma 2 BedroomsSelma Apartments with Balconies
Selma Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSelma Apartments with Parking
Selma Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District