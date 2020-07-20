3803 HEATHER NEST

Amenities

Gorgeous first time rental in Kensington Ranch. This beautiful home has a great open floor plan with high ceilings and lots of light. Large island kitchen with granite counter tops. Downstairs has an office & secondary bedroom w/ full bath. Upstairs features four bedrooms with large master suite, large walk-in closet and on suite bathroom. Game room upstairs is very spacious and great for entertaining. Outside has covered patio w/ extra large yard, privacy fence and backs up to easement for added privacy.