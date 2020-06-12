3746 LAZY DIAMOND

Amenities

patio / balcony garage game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious 5 bed/3 bath home in community of Kensington Ranch. Open floor plan with abundant natural light. Kitchen offers eat-in dining, island, and plenty of cabinet space. Study/flex room + secondary bedroom down. Large master suite with double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Generously sized secondary bedrooms. Gameroom upstairs is ideal for entertaining! Enjoy the private backyard with covered patio. Convenient location to Randolph AFB, I-35, and Loop 1604. Fresh paint throughout!