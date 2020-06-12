All apartments in Selma
3746 LAZY DIAMOND

3746 Lazy Diamond · No Longer Available
Location

3746 Lazy Diamond, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious 5 bed/3 bath home in community of Kensington Ranch. Open floor plan with abundant natural light. Kitchen offers eat-in dining, island, and plenty of cabinet space. Study/flex room + secondary bedroom down. Large master suite with double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Generously sized secondary bedrooms. Gameroom upstairs is ideal for entertaining! Enjoy the private backyard with covered patio. Convenient location to Randolph AFB, I-35, and Loop 1604. Fresh paint throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3746 LAZY DIAMOND have any available units?
3746 LAZY DIAMOND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 3746 LAZY DIAMOND have?
Some of 3746 LAZY DIAMOND's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3746 LAZY DIAMOND currently offering any rent specials?
3746 LAZY DIAMOND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3746 LAZY DIAMOND pet-friendly?
No, 3746 LAZY DIAMOND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selma.
Does 3746 LAZY DIAMOND offer parking?
Yes, 3746 LAZY DIAMOND offers parking.
Does 3746 LAZY DIAMOND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3746 LAZY DIAMOND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3746 LAZY DIAMOND have a pool?
No, 3746 LAZY DIAMOND does not have a pool.
Does 3746 LAZY DIAMOND have accessible units?
No, 3746 LAZY DIAMOND does not have accessible units.
Does 3746 LAZY DIAMOND have units with dishwashers?
No, 3746 LAZY DIAMOND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3746 LAZY DIAMOND have units with air conditioning?
No, 3746 LAZY DIAMOND does not have units with air conditioning.
