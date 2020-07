Amenities

Great Home In Kensington Ranch (Selma) - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Kensington Ranch in Selma.

All new stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator.

Large living area with open kitchen and kitchen island.

Fenced back yard with large covered patio, including 2 ceiling fans. No neighbors in the back!

Great location, minutes away from I-35, shopping, restaurants and Randolph AFB.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



