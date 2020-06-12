All apartments in Selma
16714 Retama Crown

Location

16714 Retama Crown, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING, NEW Fixtures, NEW STOVE,NEW FENCE!! Very clean and affordable 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with a good size kitchen and big master bedroom. Master bath both separate shower and bath tub. Wood burning fireplace, spacious back yard w/ wood deck that backs to greenbelt. Fantastic location w/ easy access to IH-35 Corridor, Loop 1604, 281, RAFB, Fort Sam, San Antonio Medical Center, Malls, Restaurants, Movies, Horse Track, Amazon, IKEA. Short drive up to New Braunfels/ Gruene.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16714 Retama Crown have any available units?
16714 Retama Crown doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 16714 Retama Crown have?
Some of 16714 Retama Crown's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16714 Retama Crown currently offering any rent specials?
16714 Retama Crown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16714 Retama Crown pet-friendly?
No, 16714 Retama Crown is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selma.
Does 16714 Retama Crown offer parking?
Yes, 16714 Retama Crown offers parking.
Does 16714 Retama Crown have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16714 Retama Crown does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16714 Retama Crown have a pool?
No, 16714 Retama Crown does not have a pool.
Does 16714 Retama Crown have accessible units?
No, 16714 Retama Crown does not have accessible units.
Does 16714 Retama Crown have units with dishwashers?
No, 16714 Retama Crown does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16714 Retama Crown have units with air conditioning?
No, 16714 Retama Crown does not have units with air conditioning.

