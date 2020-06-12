All apartments in Selma
Find more places like 111 Hidden Knoll.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Selma, TX
/
111 Hidden Knoll
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

111 Hidden Knoll

111 Hidden Knoll · (210) 651-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Selma
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

111 Hidden Knoll, Selma, TX 78154

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 111 Hidden Knoll · Avail. Jul 8

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
111 Hidden Knoll Available 07/08/20 Great Like-New Home Available in Selma - Kensington Ranch (SCUCISD) - This like-new home is now available in the Kensington Ranch neighborhood which is in the coveted Schertz/Cibolo ISD. This home features beautiful tile throughout the living space, a great open floor plan, granite counters in the kitchen, and beautiful neutral tone paint throughout the home. The secondary bedrooms are separate from the master suite for additional privacy. The master bedroom is spacious and features a full bath with garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. The kitchen opens up to the family room and has an island with a small breakfast bar, granite counters, and nicely appointed stainless steel appliances. The backyard is very spacious and includes a covered patio, sprinkler system, and privacy fence. The home is built on a large corner lot which is perfect for entertaining. Additional upgrades include ceiling fans throughout and overheard garage shelving for additional storage options. Come see what great Selma living looks like today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5840137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Hidden Knoll have any available units?
111 Hidden Knoll has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Hidden Knoll have?
Some of 111 Hidden Knoll's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Hidden Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
111 Hidden Knoll isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Hidden Knoll pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Hidden Knoll is pet friendly.
Does 111 Hidden Knoll offer parking?
Yes, 111 Hidden Knoll does offer parking.
Does 111 Hidden Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Hidden Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Hidden Knoll have a pool?
No, 111 Hidden Knoll does not have a pool.
Does 111 Hidden Knoll have accessible units?
No, 111 Hidden Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Hidden Knoll have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Hidden Knoll does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Hidden Knoll have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Hidden Knoll does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 111 Hidden Knoll?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl
Selma, TX 78154
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road
Selma, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Selma 1 BedroomsSelma 2 Bedrooms
Selma Apartments with BalconySelma Apartments with Gym
Selma Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity