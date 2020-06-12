Amenities

111 Hidden Knoll Available 07/08/20 Great Like-New Home Available in Selma - Kensington Ranch (SCUCISD) - This like-new home is now available in the Kensington Ranch neighborhood which is in the coveted Schertz/Cibolo ISD. This home features beautiful tile throughout the living space, a great open floor plan, granite counters in the kitchen, and beautiful neutral tone paint throughout the home. The secondary bedrooms are separate from the master suite for additional privacy. The master bedroom is spacious and features a full bath with garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. The kitchen opens up to the family room and has an island with a small breakfast bar, granite counters, and nicely appointed stainless steel appliances. The backyard is very spacious and includes a covered patio, sprinkler system, and privacy fence. The home is built on a large corner lot which is perfect for entertaining. Additional upgrades include ceiling fans throughout and overheard garage shelving for additional storage options. Come see what great Selma living looks like today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5840137)