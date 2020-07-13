/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM
35 Apartments for rent in Seguin, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
12 Units Available
Ranch 123
3063 TX-123, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour gym, sauna, pool and pool table. Located close to shopping like Jud's Food Stores and restaurants like Giuseppe's.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 6 at 07:00pm
1 Unit Available
Middletowne
1111 State Hwy 123 Byp N, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-ventilated units with vast windows, balconies and plenty of storage space. Community with barbecue grill, resident garden and sparkling pool. Located just minutes from the I-10 and Highway 123.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
5 Units Available
Oak Hollow
1439 Barnes Dr, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Private balcony/patio. Master planned community with energy-efficient initiatives. Volleyball court and pool table. Easy access to S. State Highway 123.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1569 Motherwell Drive
1569 Motherwell Drive, Seguin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1644 sqft
Charming, 4 bdrm/2 bath home located in the Meadows at Nolte Farms. This single story home features a 4th bdrm at the front of the house which could be your home office space, rather than a 4th bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Seguin
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
$
183 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
749 Great Oaks Drive
749 Great Oaks Drive, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2041 sqft
AVERY PARK - ***AVAILABLE NOW, SCHEDULE ASAP, YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS GEORGOUS HOME*** Large story and a half with 4 bedrooms, 3 Baths and 2 Living Areas. Many fine features throughout this home in Avery Park. Spacious and open floor plan.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2274 Clover Rdg
2274 Clover Ridge, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2432 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/10/2020. LIFE-STYLE AT ITâS BEST! HUGE, 4 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom. Minutes from I35, shopping, and dining â this beautiful, 2-story will meet all of your needs! 9â ceilings, granite counters, tile in wet spaces.
Results within 10 miles of Seguin
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
30 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$1,015
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:17am
4 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
39 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
36 Units Available
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1408 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
6 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:35am
6 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
14 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$903
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1146 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1001 sqft
Spacious 2/1.5 with patio Downstairs apartment - Spacious 2/1.5 1152 sq ft ( $899 downstairs with carpet) IMMEDIATE MOVE IN Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. (Appliances and countertop colors may vary.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
15 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1351 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
14 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
770 N IH 35
770 I 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you ready to call one of the most beautiful communities in New Braunfels home? Live near Lake Dunlop and enjoy a variety of amenities such as basketball, volleyball, a swimming pool, elaborate fitness center, jogging trails and a 4 acre private
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
520 FM 306
520 Fm 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one of the best bangs for your buck in all of New Braunfels. Come home to a creative interior design, enjoy the remarkable community privileges or explore the nearby dining, entertainment and shopping opportunities.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3115 Pinecone Cv
3115 Pinecone Cove, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2048 sqft
This spacious one story home features a large family room that flows into the open kitchen and dining area. Kitchen features a large center island, lots of counter space, plus a dedicated pantry.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside
161 Creekside Way
161 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
78130 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.
Similar Pages
Seguin 1 BedroomsSeguin 2 BedroomsSeguin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeguin 3 BedroomsSeguin Apartments with Balcony
Seguin Apartments with GarageSeguin Apartments with GymSeguin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeguin Apartments with ParkingSeguin Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXMcQueeney, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXWimberley, TXBulverde, TXWindcrest, TX