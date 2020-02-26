All apartments in Seguin
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:12 AM

1569 Motherwell Drive

1569 Motherwell Drive · (210) 884-0186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1569 Motherwell Drive, Seguin, TX 78155

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Charming, 4 bdrm/2 bath home located in the Meadows at Nolte Farms. This single story home features a 4th bdrm at the front of the house which could be your home office space, rather than a 4th bedroom. Light tile floor in the entry, kitchen, dining & bathrooms. Kitchen to include stainless steel fridge, modern black appliances, smooth cook top, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar perfect for your morning coffee. Dining area is directly off the kitchen, which also flows smoothly into the spacious living area. Split M/BR w/ full bath, walk-in shower only, built in shelving, single vanity w/ plenty of counter space. Nice size back yard w/ privacy fencing for your own little private oasis. Neighborhood amenities include playground & pool. HEB, Wal-Mart & Guadalupe Regional Medical Center within 2 mile drive. Easy access to Hwy 123 and IH-10. NO cats & small dogs only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1569 Motherwell Drive have any available units?
1569 Motherwell Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1569 Motherwell Drive have?
Some of 1569 Motherwell Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1569 Motherwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1569 Motherwell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1569 Motherwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1569 Motherwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1569 Motherwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1569 Motherwell Drive does offer parking.
Does 1569 Motherwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1569 Motherwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1569 Motherwell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1569 Motherwell Drive has a pool.
Does 1569 Motherwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 1569 Motherwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1569 Motherwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1569 Motherwell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1569 Motherwell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1569 Motherwell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
