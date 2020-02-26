1569 Motherwell Drive

Amenities

Charming, 4 bdrm/2 bath home located in the Meadows at Nolte Farms. This single story home features a 4th bdrm at the front of the house which could be your home office space, rather than a 4th bedroom. Light tile floor in the entry, kitchen, dining & bathrooms. Kitchen to include stainless steel fridge, modern black appliances, smooth cook top, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar perfect for your morning coffee. Dining area is directly off the kitchen, which also flows smoothly into the spacious living area. Split M/BR w/ full bath, walk-in shower only, built in shelving, single vanity w/ plenty of counter space. Nice size back yard w/ privacy fencing for your own little private oasis. Neighborhood amenities include playground & pool. HEB, Wal-Mart & Guadalupe Regional Medical Center within 2 mile drive. Easy access to Hwy 123 and IH-10. NO cats & small dogs only.