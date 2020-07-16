All apartments in Seguin
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:47 AM

139 Lone Oak Street

139 Lone Oak Street · (830) 832-6189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

139 Lone Oak Street, Seguin, TX 78155

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1754 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage brick home with fireplace in the living room. New central A/C, Carpets and Paint...Very Clean Home. Large backyard with privacy fence, covered patio, storage shed, and lots of mature shade trees. Concrete slab on the side of this home allows for additional boat, RV, or vehicle parking. (the 4th bedroom could be used as a private office or baby room, it's on the same side of the home as the Master bedroom) 2 PET LIMIT with pet deposits. $500.00 for the first pet, additional $250.00 for second. No Aggressive Breed Animals allowed on the property. No Smoking. Available for move in Aug. 5, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Lone Oak Street have any available units?
139 Lone Oak Street has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 139 Lone Oak Street have?
Some of 139 Lone Oak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Lone Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
139 Lone Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Lone Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 Lone Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 139 Lone Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 139 Lone Oak Street offers parking.
Does 139 Lone Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Lone Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Lone Oak Street have a pool?
No, 139 Lone Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 139 Lone Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 139 Lone Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Lone Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Lone Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Lone Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 139 Lone Oak Street has units with air conditioning.
