139 Lone Oak Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage brick home with fireplace in the living room. New central A/C, Carpets and Paint...Very Clean Home. Large backyard with privacy fence, covered patio, storage shed, and lots of mature shade trees. Concrete slab on the side of this home allows for additional boat, RV, or vehicle parking. (the 4th bedroom could be used as a private office or baby room, it's on the same side of the home as the Master bedroom) 2 PET LIMIT with pet deposits. $500.00 for the first pet, additional $250.00 for second. No Aggressive Breed Animals allowed on the property. No Smoking. Available for move in Aug. 5, 2020.