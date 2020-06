Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

6780 PFEIL ROAD Available 07/06/20 QUIET COUNTRY LIVING AT ITS BEST! - QUIET COUNTRY LIVING AT ITS BEST! ENJOY THIS NEWLY REMODELED EARLY 1900S HOME. ALMOST EVERYTHING IS NEW! NEW A/C AND HEAT SYSTEM, FRESH PAINT, NEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS, NEW VINYL IN KITCHEN AND BATH. ORIGINAL/RECONDITIONED WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING/DINING COMBO. NEW STOVE AND MICROWAVE. NEW OUTLETS. DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS W/SOLAR SCREENS AND BLINDS. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. ENJOY EARLY MORNING/LATE EVENINGS ON YOUR BACK DECK OVERLOOKING THE COUNTRY AND LIVESTOCK!



No Cats Allowed



