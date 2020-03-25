All apartments in Schertz
Last updated November 25 2019 at 10:15 PM

6117 Portchester

6117 Portchester · No Longer Available
Location

6117 Portchester, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6117 Portchester have any available units?
6117 Portchester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 6117 Portchester currently offering any rent specials?
6117 Portchester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6117 Portchester pet-friendly?
Yes, 6117 Portchester is pet friendly.
Does 6117 Portchester offer parking?
No, 6117 Portchester does not offer parking.
Does 6117 Portchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6117 Portchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6117 Portchester have a pool?
No, 6117 Portchester does not have a pool.
Does 6117 Portchester have accessible units?
No, 6117 Portchester does not have accessible units.
Does 6117 Portchester have units with dishwashers?
No, 6117 Portchester does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6117 Portchester have units with air conditioning?
No, 6117 Portchester does not have units with air conditioning.

